Namal Rajapaksa Remanded Until September 29 in SriLankan Airlines Airbus Procurement Probe

SLPP parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa has been further remanded until September 29 by the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged financial irregularities surrounding the procurement of Airbus aircraft for SriLankan Airlines.

Allegations of Misuse of Funds

The case centres on the alleged misappropriation of approximately US$2 million linked to the acquisition of Airbus aircraft by the national carrier. Authorities have been examining the circumstances under which the funds were utilised during the procurement process, raising serious questions about financial accountability at the state-owned airline.

Court Extends Remand Order

The Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court issued the extended remand order yesterday, keeping the former minister and son of ex-president Mahinda Rajapaksa in custody as investigators continue to build their case. The remand extension signals that the inquiry remains active, with authorities yet to conclude proceedings against the SLPP legislator.

High-Profile Case Draws Public Attention

The case has drawn considerable public interest given Namal Rajapaksa's prominent political profile and his family's long-standing influence in Sri Lankan politics. The allegations also shine a spotlight on the broader concerns surrounding governance and financial management at SriLankan Airlines, an institution that has faced sustained scrutiny over losses and alleged mismanagement in recent years.

The matter is scheduled to be taken up again before the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court on September 29.

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