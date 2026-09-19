Court of Appeal to Deliver Ruling on Sallay's Writ Petition Next Week

The Court of Appeal is set to announce its decision on November 27 regarding whether leave will be granted to proceed with a writ petition filed by Sallay, in a case that has drawn significant attention across legal and political circles in Sri Lanka.

The announcement is expected to clarify the court's position on the admissibility of the petition, marking a critical milestone in the ongoing legal proceedings.

Key Decision Awaited

The granting of leave to proceed is an important procedural step in writ petition cases, as it determines whether the court will hear the full merits of the matter. A decision in favour of the petitioner would allow the case to move forward to a substantive hearing, while a refusal would effectively bring the petition to a close at this stage.

Legal observers will be closely watching the Court of Appeal's ruling, as outcomes in such proceedings can carry broader implications depending on the nature of the relief being sought.

What Comes Next

Should leave be granted, both parties will be required to present detailed arguments before the court in subsequent hearings. The November 27 date is therefore being viewed as a pivotal moment in determining the direction of the case.

Further details on the specific grounds of the writ petition and the parties involved are expected to emerge as proceedings continue.

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