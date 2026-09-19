Schoolchildren in Danger After Bus Loses Wheel at Speed on Expressway

A bus transporting schoolchildren on a trip was involved in a alarming road incident after losing a wheel while travelling at speed on an expressway, raising serious concerns about vehicle safety standards for student transport in the country.

The frightening episode was captured on camera, bringing the dangerous situation to wider public attention and prompting fresh questions about the roadworthiness of vehicles used to ferry schoolchildren across Sri Lanka.

A Lucky Escape

While full details of the incident are still emerging, the fact that a wheel detached from a moving bus carrying young passengers has sent shockwaves through both the education and transport sectors. Expressways, designed for higher-speed travel, leave little room for mechanical failures of this nature, making the potential consequences of such an incident particularly severe.

It remains unclear at this stage whether any children or adults on board sustained injuries as a result of the wheel separation, or what actions were taken immediately following the incident.

Vehicle Safety Under the Spotlight

The incident has reignited long-standing concerns about the condition of buses used for school excursions in Sri Lanka. Critics and road safety advocates have repeatedly called for stricter pre-journey inspections and more rigorous enforcement of vehicle roadworthiness certificates, particularly for transport carrying minors.

Buses used for school trips are required to meet minimum safety standards before being cleared for service.

Regular mechanical inspections are mandated, though enforcement has historically been inconsistent.

Parents and school authorities are urged to verify the condition of hired vehicles before approving student travel.

Road safety experts stress that mechanical checks on passenger vehicles, especially those carrying children, should never be treated as a formality.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding this specific incident. Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow developments as more information becomes available.

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