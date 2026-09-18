Sri Lanka Police Launch Probe After Video of 11-Year-Old Allegedly Using Drugs Goes Viral

Sri Lanka Police have taken an 11-year-old child into protective custody and launched a formal investigation after a deeply troubling video emerged on social media allegedly showing the young child using drugs.

Viral Video Sparks Immediate Police Response

The footage, which spread rapidly across social media platforms, drew widespread public outrage and prompted swift action from law enforcement authorities. Police moved quickly to locate and secure the child's safety following the video's circulation online.

The child has since been placed under protective custody as investigators work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, including how the video came to be recorded and who may have been responsible for the child's exposure to narcotics.

Investigation Underway

Authorities are treating the matter with the utmost seriousness, given the age of the child involved. Investigators are examining several key questions, including:

Who supplied the substances allegedly seen in the video

Who filmed and subsequently shared the footage online

Whether the child has been subjected to abuse or neglect

The child's home environment and the role of those responsible for their care

Child Welfare at the Centre of the Case

Beyond the criminal investigation, child protection agencies are expected to be involved in determining the most appropriate care arrangements for the child going forward. Protective custody ensures the child's immediate safety while the broader investigation proceeds.

The incident has reignited public debate in Sri Lanka about the vulnerability of children to drug abuse and the urgent need for stronger community safeguards and support systems for at-risk youth.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the dangers facing vulnerable children when adult supervision fails and harmful substances fall within their reach.

Police have urged members of the public who may have information relevant to the investigation to come forward and assist authorities. Further details are expected to be released as the investigation progresses.