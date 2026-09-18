Sajith Premadasa Welcomes UNP-SJB Unity, Hails Joint Platform as Positive Step Forward

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader Sajith Premadasa has expressed satisfaction over the coming together of the United National Party (UNP) and the SJB under a single political platform, describing the development as a welcome and encouraging move.

A Significant Political Realignment

Premadasa, speaking on the matter, conveyed his party's pleasure at the reunification of the two parties, which share deep historical roots in Sri Lankan politics. The SJB was itself formed as a breakaway faction from the UNP in 2020, making the convergence of the two organisations on a common platform a notable moment in the country's political landscape.

"We are pleased that the UNP and SJB have come together on one platform," Premadasa stated.

Background to the Reunion

The UNP, once the dominant force in Sri Lankan politics under former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, saw its fortunes dramatically decline following the 2020 general election. The SJB, led by Premadasa, emerged as the principal opposition force in Parliament in subsequent years, while the UNP struggled to maintain its footing on the national stage.

The prospect of both parties consolidating their efforts has been viewed by political observers as a potential move to strengthen the centre-right political space in Sri Lanka, particularly as the country navigates ongoing economic and governance challenges.

Implications for Sri Lankan Politics

Political analysts suggest that a unified front between the UNP and SJB could carry significant implications for future electoral contests, potentially reshaping opposition dynamics against the ruling National People's Power (NPP) government led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Further details regarding the structure, leadership arrangements, and policy direction of the joint platform are expected to emerge in the coming days as both parties work towards formalising their cooperation.

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