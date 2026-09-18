Meteorology Department Issues Rough Sea Warning for Deep-Sea Fishing Vessels

Advisory Issued Amid Dangerous Conditions in the Bay

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has issued an urgent advisory cautioning operators of multi-day fishing boats about strong winds and rough sea conditions expected in the Bay of Bengal, urging crews to exercise extreme caution before venturing out to sea.

The warning comes as weather patterns in the region have become increasingly volatile, posing a significant risk to vessels that spend extended periods in open waters. Multi-day boats, which travel far offshore and remain at sea for several days at a time, are considered particularly vulnerable under such conditions due to their distance from shore and limited ability to return quickly in an emergency.

Fishermen Urged to Heed Official Warnings

Authorities are strongly advising fishing communities along Sri Lanka's coastline to stay informed of developing weather updates and to refrain from setting out to sea until conditions improve and an all-clear is issued by the Meteorology Department.

The advisory serves as a timely reminder of the dangers faced by Sri Lanka's fishing community, which relies heavily on deep-sea expeditions for their livelihoods. Safety at sea remains a critical concern, particularly during periods of unsettled weather.

Fishermen and vessel operators are encouraged to monitor official meteorological bulletins closely and to prioritise their safety above all else during this period of adverse conditions.

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