Magistrate Orders Police Chief to Probe Weerawansa Over Alleged Contempt of Court

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama has issued a formal directive to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), ordering an investigation into whether remarks made by National Freedom Front (NFF) leader and former minister Wimal Weerawansa constitute contempt of court.

The order, issued from the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court, instructs the country's top police official to look into the nature and implications of the statement attributed to Weerawansa, and to determine whether it crosses the legal threshold for contempt.

Background to the Order

Contempt of court is considered a serious offence in Sri Lanka's legal framework, as it encompasses actions or statements that are deemed to undermine the authority, dignity, or impartiality of the judiciary. Public figures making statements that could be perceived as interfering with or scandalising court proceedings have historically faced scrutiny under this provision.

The directive from the Chief Magistrate signals that the remarks made by Weerawansa were viewed as sufficiently serious to warrant formal police-level scrutiny at the highest level.

What Happens Next

Following the magistrate's order, the IGP is expected to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter and report findings back to the court. Depending on the outcome of that investigation, further legal proceedings could potentially be initiated against the outspoken politician.

Weerawansa, a well-known and often controversial figure in Sri Lankan politics, has frequently made headlines for his vocal public statements on matters involving the judiciary and law enforcement. It remains to be seen whether the IGP's investigation will result in formal charges being recommended.

Legal observers are watching the case closely, noting that it raises broader questions about the boundaries of free speech for elected officials and public figures when commenting on matters that are before the courts.