Foreign Ministry Breaks Silence on Sri Lankan Youth Detained in Saudi Arabia

Government Responds to Growing Public Concern Over Anojan's Detention

Sri Lanka's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued an official statement regarding the case of Anojan, a young Sri Lankan national currently detained in Saudi Arabia, as public pressure mounted on the government to intervene and secure his release.

The case has drawn widespread attention across the island, with family members, civil society groups, and social media users urging authorities to take swift action to protect the citizen stranded abroad.

Ministry Steps In Amid Rising Pressure

The Foreign Ministry confirmed that it is actively monitoring the situation and has engaged with Sri Lankan diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia to facilitate consular assistance for Anojan. Officials indicated that the ministry is working through established diplomatic channels to gather more information on the circumstances surrounding his detention.

Sri Lankan diplomatic representatives in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have been instructed to make contact with the detainee and provide him with necessary consular support, in accordance with international conventions governing the treatment of foreign nationals.

A Case That Has Gripped the Nation

Anojan's situation reflects a broader concern surrounding the welfare of Sri Lankan migrant workers and citizens living or working in Gulf countries. Thousands of Sri Lankans are employed across the Middle East, and cases of detention or legal complications abroad have historically posed significant challenges for the government and affected families.

The Foreign Ministry urged the public to allow diplomatic processes to proceed without interference, assuring that the government remains committed to safeguarding the rights and wellbeing of all Sri Lankan nationals overseas.

Further updates on the case are expected as negotiations and consultations between Sri Lankan and Saudi officials continue.