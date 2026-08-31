Iran Fires Missiles at US Bases in Jordan After American Strike on Larak Island

Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated sharply after Iran launched missile and drone strikes targeting two American military bases in Jordan, in what Tehran described as a direct response to a US attack on Larak Island in southern Iran.

Iran's Military Responds with Force

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed the retaliatory operation in a statement carried by Iranian state news agencies on Sunday. According to the IRGC, the combined missile and drone offensive was launched in response to an earlier American strike on Larak Island, located in Iran's southern territory.

The sequence of events marks one of the most direct and dangerous exchanges between the two adversaries in recent memory, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

A Dangerous Cycle of Retaliation

The US strike on Larak Island preceded Iran's response, with both actions taking place on the same day. The situation represents a significant intensification of hostilities between Washington and Tehran, which have long maintained a state of deep strategic rivalry across the Middle East.

The targeting of American bases in Jordan by Iranian forces is a particularly bold escalation, given that Jordan is a US ally and home to American military personnel.

Regional Implications

The exchange has drawn immediate concern from international observers, with analysts warning that further retaliatory cycles could destabilise an already volatile region. Sri Lanka, like many other nations heavily dependent on Middle East trade routes and expatriate remittances, stands to be affected should the conflict widen significantly.

Iran confirmed the strikes through the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

Two US military bases in Jordan were targeted in the operation

The attack was described as a response to a US strike on Larak Island in southern Iran

Both events occurred on the same Sunday

Further developments are expected as both governments are likely to respond to the rapidly evolving situation. The international community, including the United Nations, has yet to formally comment on the exchange at the time of reporting.

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