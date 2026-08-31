BASL Condemns President's Failure to Fill Supreme Court Vacancies, Flags Injustice to Senior Judges

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has raised serious concerns over President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's failure to fill existing vacancies in the Supreme Court, alleging that the delay has resulted in a significant injustice to at least two senior members of the judiciary.

Senior Judges Overlooked Amid Prolonged Vacancies

At the centre of the controversy is Justice Ganepola, a Senior Justice of the Court of Appeal, who has reportedly been denied an elevation to the Supreme Court despite being eligible for the position. The BASL has taken strong exception to this situation, arguing that the President's inaction is not only administratively irresponsible but also deeply unfair to deserving judicial officers.

The association has also highlighted what it describes as a grave injustice caused to Justice R. Gurusinghe, whose career prospects have similarly been affected by the continued failure to make the necessary judicial appointments.

BASL Calls for Immediate Action

In a strongly worded statement, the BASL urged the President to act without further delay in filling the Supreme Court vacancies, warning that the prolonged inaction was undermining the integrity and efficiency of Sri Lanka's highest court.

The failure to make timely appointments to the Supreme Court not only affects individual judges but erodes public confidence in the judicial system as a whole.

The Bar Association stressed that senior justices who have dedicated years of service to the judiciary deserve to have their career progressions handled with due respect and constitutional propriety.

Broader Implications for the Judiciary

Legal observers note that prolonged vacancies in the Supreme Court can place an immense burden on sitting justices, potentially leading to delays in the hearing and determination of cases. Sri Lanka's Supreme Court plays a critical constitutional role, handling fundamental rights petitions, appeals, and matters of significant national importance.

The BASL's intervention signals growing unease within the legal fraternity over what many see as a lack of urgency from the executive branch in maintaining a fully functioning apex court. The association is expected to pursue the matter further if the President does not take prompt remedial action.

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