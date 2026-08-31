Search Underway After Woman and Three Children Swept Out to Sea Near Pamunugama

A 35-year-old woman and three young children have gone missing after being swept away by strong sea currents while bathing at Epamulla beach in the Pamunugama area, triggering an urgent search and rescue operation.

Incident Details

The group, believed to be a mother and her children, were bathing in the sea when they were suddenly overwhelmed by powerful waves and carried out into open water. Witnesses at the scene raised the alarm, prompting emergency responders to rush to the location.

Search operations were launched immediately following reports of the incident, with authorities scouring the coastal waters in an effort to locate the missing individuals. Despite the swift response, the group had not been found at the time of initial reports.

Dangerous Coastal Conditions

The incident highlights the ongoing dangers posed by unpredictable sea conditions along Sri Lanka's western coastline. Coastal authorities have repeatedly warned the public about the risks of entering the sea during periods of rough weather and strong undercurrents, particularly in areas not designated as supervised swimming zones.

Search and Rescue Operation

Rescue teams, including Navy personnel and local authorities, are reported to be involved in the search effort. The operation remains active as responders work against time to locate the woman and three children.

The local community has expressed deep concern over the disappearances, with residents of the Pamunugama area anxiously awaiting updates from the ongoing rescue mission.

Authorities have urged members of the public to exercise extreme caution when entering the sea and to avoid bathing in unguarded coastal areas, especially when sea conditions are unfavourable.