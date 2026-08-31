Sajith Dares Government to Face Provincial Council Elections as True Test of Public Support

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has thrown down the gauntlet at the government, challenging it to hold the long-overdue Provincial Council elections without further delay, arguing that such polls would serve as a decisive measure of how much public confidence the current administration truly commands.

Speaking at a farmers' meeting on Saturday (29), Premadasa made clear his position that the government's reluctance to proceed with Provincial Council polls raises serious questions about its willingness to be tested at the ballot box.

A Democratic Accountability Issue

The Opposition Leader framed the holding of Provincial Council elections not merely as a legal or procedural matter, but as a fundamental question of democratic accountability. He argued that the polls would give Sri Lankan citizens a meaningful platform to deliver their verdict on the government's performance since coming to power.

Provincial Council elections in Sri Lanka have been postponed for several years, a situation that has drawn sustained criticism from opposition parties and civil society groups who contend that the delay undermines devolution and democratic governance at the provincial level.

Pressure Mounts on Administration

Premadasa's remarks add fresh political pressure on the government to set a firm date for the elections, which have been deferred through a combination of legislative, administrative, and electoral commission-related factors over recent years.

The call from the main opposition signals that Provincial Council elections are set to become an increasingly prominent political flashpoint, with opposition parties eager to test their standing against the ruling party across the country's provinces.

Sri Lankan voters and political observers alike will be watching closely to see how the government responds to this latest challenge from the Opposition Leader.