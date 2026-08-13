President Dissanayake Tells Legal Community That Meaningful Reform Demands Courage to Take Risks

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has declared that genuine national transformation cannot be achieved without the willingness to embrace risk, delivering a candid message to members of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) during a recent address.

Speaking before the country's foremost gathering of legal professionals, the President used the occasion to reinforce his administration's commitment to pushing forward with structural reforms, even in the face of uncertainty and resistance.

A Call for Bold Leadership

Dissanayake's remarks centred on the philosophy that meaningful progress — whether in governance, the judiciary, or public institutions — inherently carries an element of risk. He argued that those in positions of responsibility must be prepared to make difficult decisions rather than defaulting to caution in the interest of political convenience.

No change can be made without taking risks.

The statement, though brief, carried considerable weight coming from a head of state who rose to power on a platform of systemic change and anti-corruption reform, promising to overhaul institutions long criticised for inefficiency and political interference.

Significance of the BASL Address

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka plays a pivotal role in shaping legal policy and upholding the rule of law in the country. Addressing its membership signals the President's intent to bring the legal community into the broader conversation around reform, particularly as Sri Lanka continues to navigate economic recovery and institutional rebuilding.

Legal professionals and civil society observers are closely watching the current administration's approach to judicial independence and legislative reform, areas seen as critical to restoring public trust in state institutions.

Broader Reform Agenda

Since taking office, President Dissanayake has repeatedly emphasised that Sri Lanka's path forward requires breaking from entrenched practices that have historically hindered progress. His government has positioned itself as a departure from the traditional political establishment, and statements such as those made to the BASL are consistent with that narrative.

Whether the administration can translate this rhetoric into concrete legislative and institutional action remains a central question for both supporters and critics alike as the country moves deeper into a new chapter of governance.