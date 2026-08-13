Numbered Amulet and Coin Unearthed With Human Remains at Chemmani Grave Site in Jaffna

A human skeleton discovered at the long-contested Chemmani burial site in Jaffna on Tuesday (11) has yielded two significant artefacts — an amulet marked with the number 516 and a one-rupee coin — findings that investigators hope may help identify the remains.

Key Artefacts Recovered During Excavation

Officials overseeing the excavation confirmed that the amulet and coin were found in close proximity to the skeletal remains unearthed at the site, which has for decades been at the centre of deeply painful questions surrounding enforced disappearances in the Northern Province.

The numbered amulet is considered particularly noteworthy by those conducting the dig, as such personal items can potentially serve as critical identifiers in efforts to match remains with missing individuals recorded in family testimonies and official documentation.

A Site Steeped in Painful History

The Chemmani site has carried enormous emotional and political weight since the late 1990s, when a former soldier first made allegations that bodies of Tamil civilians and combatants had been buried there following the conflict in the North. Families of the disappeared have long demanded a thorough and transparent investigation into the location.

Successive governments have faced pressure from both local communities and international human rights bodies to conduct credible excavations at Chemmani and to account for those who vanished during Sri Lanka's decades-long civil war.

Investigations Ongoing

Authorities have not yet released further details regarding the condition or estimated age of the skeletal remains, nor have they confirmed how many sets of remains have been recovered during the current phase of excavation. Forensic analysis is expected to follow as the dig progresses.

For the families of Sri Lanka's missing persons — thousands of whom have waited years, and in many cases decades, for answers — each discovery at sites such as Chemmani represents both a fragile hope and a painful reminder of unresolved grief.

Further updates are anticipated as forensic teams and oversight officials continue their work at the site.