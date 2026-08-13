Fraudulent Israeli Job Scheme Busted Inside Sri Lanka's Foreign Employment Bureau

Racket Targeting Overseas Job Seekers Discovered Within State Agency

Authorities have dismantled an alleged fraudulent job recruitment operation that had been functioning within the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE), with the scheme centred on bogus employment contracts purportedly offering placements in Israel.

The exposure of the racket has raised serious concerns about the vulnerability of Sri Lankan migrant workers to exploitation, particularly given that the operation is alleged to have taken root inside a government body specifically established to protect the rights and welfare of citizens seeking employment abroad.

How the Scheme Operated

According to authorities, the fraudulent network allegedly lured job seekers with promises of lucrative employment opportunities in Israel, furnishing them with contracts that investigators now believe to be fabricated. Those behind the scheme are suspected of collecting fees from hopeful applicants in exchange for placements that may never have existed.

The discovery has sent shockwaves through the foreign employment sector, with many questioning how such an operation could have taken hold within an institution mandated to regulate and safeguard overseas recruitment processes.

Wider Implications for Migrant Worker Safety

Sri Lanka has a long history of citizens seeking employment opportunities in the Middle East and other regions, often under difficult and precarious conditions. Advocacy groups have long warned that job seekers — frequently from low-income backgrounds — remain prime targets for unscrupulous recruiters promising employment abroad.

Fraudulent foreign job contracts have previously left Sri Lankan workers stranded overseas without pay or legal protection

The SLBFE is the primary state authority responsible for regulating foreign employment recruitment in Sri Lanka

Israel has become an increasingly cited destination in recent recruitment drives, including government-facilitated programmes

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities have confirmed that investigations into the alleged racket are continuing. It remains unclear at this stage how many individuals may have been affected or the total amount of money allegedly collected through the fraudulent contracts.

The SLBFE has not yet issued a formal public statement addressing the breach. Calls are expected to grow for a thorough internal audit of the bureau's recruitment oversight mechanisms and for stronger accountability measures to be put in place to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The exposure of this alleged scheme serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by Sri Lankan workers placing their trust — and their savings — in promises of a better life abroad.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses, and Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow developments closely.

Related Video