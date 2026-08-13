Alliance Finance Clinches Triple Crown at National Business Excellence Awards 2026

AFC Secures Three Major Honours at Prestigious Annual Ceremony

Alliance Finance Company PLC (AFC) has cemented its standing as one of Sri Lanka's foremost financial institutions, walking away with three coveted awards at the National Business Excellence Awards 2026, held in Colombo.

The triple achievement represents a landmark moment for the company, which has long positioned itself as a pioneer in sustainable finance within the Sri Lankan market. The recognition underscores AFC's continued commitment to excellence across multiple dimensions of its business operations.

A Testament to Sustainable Finance Leadership

AFC has built its reputation on integrating sustainable practices into its core financial services, distinguishing itself in a competitive industry landscape. The latest accolades reflect the company's consistent efforts to align business growth with responsible lending and environmentally conscious financial solutions.

Alliance Finance Company PLC has reaffirmed its position as one of Sri Lanka's pioneering sustainable finance institutions through this prestigious award trifecta.

The National Business Excellence Awards is widely regarded as one of Sri Lanka's most respected corporate recognition platforms, drawing participation from leading companies across a broad range of sectors each year. Earning recognition at this level requires demonstrated performance, innovation, and strategic leadership.

What This Means for AFC and the Industry

For AFC, securing three awards in a single evening signals not only internal achievement but also sends a strong message to the broader financial services sector about the viability and value of sustainability-driven business models.

As Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery and looks toward long-term growth, institutions such as Alliance Finance that champion responsible financial practices are expected to play an increasingly vital role in shaping the country's economic future.

The company's latest honours are anticipated to further strengthen stakeholder confidence and reinforce AFC's appeal among investors, customers, and partners who prioritise governance and sustainability alongside financial performance.

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