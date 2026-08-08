Football World Mourns as Lionel Messi's Father and Lifelong Advisor Jorge Messi Dies at 68

Jorge Messi, the father of Argentine football icon Lionel Messi and the man who guided his son's extraordinary career from its earliest days, has passed away at the age of 68, leaving the global football community in mourning.

A Father's Role Beyond the Family Home

Jorge Messi was far more than a devoted parent — he served as Lionel's personal representative and closest advisor throughout the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's rise from a young boy in Rosario, Argentina, to arguably the greatest footballer the world has ever seen.

The elder Messi played a pivotal role in shaping his son's destiny, most notably in the landmark decision to relocate the family to Spain so that a young Lionel could join FC Barcelona's famed La Masia academy. That move, driven in large part by Jorge's determination to secure the best medical treatment for his son's growth hormone deficiency, ultimately changed the course of football history.

The Architect Behind the Legend

Over the decades, Jorge Messi remained a constant presence at the negotiating table, overseeing his son's high-profile transfers and contract renewals at Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Inter Miami. He was widely regarded as a shrewd and fiercely protective figure who placed his son's interests above all else.

His influence extended beyond club football, as he also played a role in matters relating to Lionel's international career with the Argentine national team — the side that went on to claim the FIFA World Cup title in Qatar in 2022, one of the most celebrated moments in the sport's history.

Global Outpouring of Condolences

News of Jorge Messi's passing has prompted an outpouring of grief from football fans, clubs, and personalities around the world. For those who followed Lionel Messi's journey closely, Jorge was understood to be the quiet but formidable force operating behind one of sport's most remarkable stories.

Lionel Messi, currently starring for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, has not yet made a formal public statement at the time of writing.

Jorge Messi is survived by his son Lionel, as well as his other children. He was 68 years old.