Sri Lankan Opposition MP Raises Alarm Over New Passport Quality Issues Causing Overseas Rejections

Serious concerns have been raised in Parliament over the quality of Sri Lanka's newly issued passports, with an opposition lawmaker warning that the documents are being rejected by authorities in certain countries.

MP Flags Passport Problems in Parliament

Opposition Member of Parliament Mujibur Rahman brought the issue to the attention of Parliament, revealing that a former Sri Lankan parliamentarian had been detained and questioned by United Kingdom authorities due to problems arising from the new passport format.

The disclosure has sparked fresh scrutiny over the government's handling of the passport upgrade process, raising questions about whether adequate quality control measures were in place before the new documents were put into circulation.

Implications for Sri Lankan Travellers

The reported rejections carry significant consequences for ordinary Sri Lankan citizens who rely on their passports for travel, employment abroad, and official purposes. Any failure of the document to meet international standards could leave travellers stranded or subjected to unnecessary delays and questioning at foreign immigration checkpoints.

New Sri Lankan passports have reportedly been rejected in certain countries

A former Sri Lankan MP was detained and questioned by UK authorities

Opposition MP Mujibur Rahman raised the matter directly before Parliament

The situation underscores the urgent need for the relevant authorities to investigate the reported quality deficiencies and take immediate corrective action to protect the integrity of Sri Lanka's travel documents.

Government Yet to Respond Formally

As of the time of reporting, no formal response had been issued by the government addressing the specific concerns raised by MP Rahman. Citizens and civil society groups are expected to closely watch for an official statement from the Department of Immigration and Emigration or the relevant ministry in the coming days.

Parliament is likely to press further for answers, with the issue touching on matters of national credibility and the welfare of Sri Lankans living and working abroad.