2026 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination to Kick Off Monday Across Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's highly anticipated 2026 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination is set to begin this Monday, August 10, with the national assessment scheduled to run through to September 5.

Key Dates Students Must Know

Authorities have confirmed that all necessary arrangements have been finalised ahead of the examination period. Students sitting the exam are urged to take note of the following critical points:

The examination commences on Monday, August 10, 2026

The final papers will be held on September 5, 2026

All logistical preparations have been completed by the relevant authorities

A Milestone Moment for Thousands of Students

The G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination remains one of the most significant academic milestones for Sri Lankan students, determining eligibility for university entrance and shaping the futures of thousands of young people across the island.

Students are strongly advised to verify their examination centre details, carry their admission cards at all times, and arrive well ahead of scheduled paper times to avoid any last-minute complications.

Final Preparations Urged

As the examination period draws near, education officials are calling on students to make full use of the remaining time to consolidate their preparation. Parents and guardians are also encouraged to provide the necessary support to ensure candidates are well-rested and mentally prepared for the weeks ahead.

The Department of Examinations is expected to issue any further notices or updates relevant to candidates in the lead-up to the commencement date.

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