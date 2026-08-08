Sri Lanka Selectors Face Injury Crisis Ahead of India Test Series as Nissanka and Mendis Remain Doubtful

Sri Lanka's national cricket selectors are confronting a significant selection dilemma ahead of the upcoming Test series against India, with two of the team's most vital batting performers — opener Pathum Nissanka and middle-order lynchpin Kusal Mendis — both struggling with fitness concerns that could see them miss the high-stakes matches.

Key Batters Racing Against Time

The uncertainty surrounding Nissanka and Mendis has sent shockwaves through Sri Lanka's cricketing establishment, as both players are considered central to the team's batting plans against a formidable Indian side. Their potential absence would leave a significant void at the top and middle of the batting order at a critical moment for the island nation's Test cricket ambitions.

Selectors are now understood to be weighing up alternative combinations and exploring their options within the domestic cricket pool, with pressure mounting to identify reliable replacements should either or both players fail to recover in time.

A Crucial Series on the Line

The Test series against India represents one of the most anticipated fixtures in Sri Lanka's cricketing calendar, and the stakes could not be higher for the home side. Facing one of the world's strongest Test outfits without key personnel would present an enormous challenge for the team and its management.

The Sri Lanka Cricket board and the national selection committee are expected to monitor the fitness of both players closely in the coming days before making any final decisions on the squad composition.

Pathum Nissanka is one of Sri Lanka's premier Test openers and a consistent run-scorer in recent years.

Kusal Mendis has been a cornerstone of the middle order across all formats of the game.

Their simultaneous fitness doubts represent an unprecedented selection headache for team management.

Sri Lankan cricket fans will be hoping for positive updates on the fitness front as the nation prepares for what promises to be a fiercely contested series against India.

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