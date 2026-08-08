Asalanka and Harper Fire Galle Gallants Into LPL Final With Six-Wicket Victory Over Colombo Kaps

Galle Gallants have secured their place in the Lanka Premier League final after a commanding six-wicket victory over Colombo Kaps, powered by outstanding half-centuries from Charith Asalanka and Sam Harper.

A Partnership That Decided the Match

Sri Lanka's own Charith Asalanka led from the front with a fluent 59 off just 42 balls, while Australian wicketkeeper-batter Sam Harper was equally destructive, contributing a fine 77 off 51 balls. Together, the two batters dismantled the Colombo Kaps bowling attack and guided Galle home with plenty of purpose.

Colombo Kaps Set a Competitive Target

Colombo Kaps posted a total of 176, being bowled out in 18.5 overs. Rubin Hermann was the pick of the Kaps batters, contributing a well-made 45, while Thanuka Dabare chipped in with 11. Despite setting what looked like a challenging score, their bowling side was unable to defend it against the Gallants' firepower at the top and middle order.

Gallants March Into the Final

Galle Gallants chased down the target with six wickets in hand, sealing a convincing win that booked their ticket to the LPL final. The victory underlines the Gallants' credentials as one of the tournament's most formidable sides, with Asalanka's leadership and Harper's explosive batting proving to be the decisive combination on the night.

Cricket fans across Sri Lanka will be eagerly anticipating the final, where Galle Gallants will look to claim the coveted Lanka Premier League title.

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