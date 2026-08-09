Namal Rajapaksa Slams Government for Scapegoating Opposition Amid Policy Failures

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National Organiser and Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa has launched a sharp attack against the ruling government, accusing it of deliberately suppressing opposition political parties, civil organisations, and voluntary groups while attempting to deflect responsibility for its own shortcomings onto the opposition.

Blame Game Allegations

The senior SLPP figure and son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa charged that the government, rather than acknowledging and addressing its own policy failures, has resorted to pointing fingers at opposition forces as a calculated political strategy.

Namal argued that this tactic of shifting blame has become a defining feature of the current administration, which he contends is failing to deliver on its promises to the Sri Lankan public.

Crackdown on Civil Society

Beyond his criticism of partisan politics, the Hambantota District MP expressed serious concern over what he described as a systematic effort to silence not only political opponents but also civil society organisations and grassroots voluntary groups that play a vital role in democratic life.

The government is suppressing opposition political forces, civil organisations, and voluntary groups while hiding behind a narrative that blames others for its own failures.

Opposition Stance

The SLPP, once the dominant force in Sri Lankan politics, has been recalibrating its position in the opposition landscape following the significant political shifts of recent years. Namal Rajapaksa has increasingly positioned himself as a vocal critic of the present government, using platforms both in and outside Parliament to highlight what he sees as administrative shortfalls.

His latest remarks are expected to further intensify the already heated exchanges between the SLPP and the ruling party, as Sri Lanka continues to navigate a challenging economic and political environment.

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