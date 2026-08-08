Grade 5 Scholarship Exam Set for Sunday: What Parents and Students Must Know

The highly anticipated 2026 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination is scheduled to take place this Sunday, 9th August, with authorities confirming that all necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the island-wide assessment.

A High-Stakes Day for Young Students

The Grade 5 Scholarship Examination remains one of the most significant academic milestones in Sri Lanka's primary education calendar. Each year, hundreds of thousands of students across the country sit the examination in the hope of securing placements at leading national schools, along with financial assistance for their continued studies.

Key Reminders for Students and Parents

As the examination day approaches, education officials are urging parents and students to take careful note of the following guidelines to avoid any last-minute complications:

Students must arrive at their designated examination centres well ahead of the scheduled start time.

Admission cards must be carried to the examination hall without fail, as entry will not be permitted without them.

All required stationery, including pencils and pens, should be prepared the night before to avoid any morning rush.

Students are advised to have a proper meal before leaving home and to remain calm and well-rested ahead of the exam.

Parents are requested to drop off their children in an orderly manner and to avoid crowding around examination centre entrances.

Nationwide Arrangements in Place

The Department of Examinations has confirmed that centres across all provinces have been set up in accordance with the required standards. Supervisory staff and invigilators will be deployed island-wide to maintain the integrity and order of the examination process.

Authorities have appealed to parents to ensure their children are fully prepared and to cooperate with examination centre officials throughout the day.

Students are also reminded that the use of any unauthorised materials or electronic devices inside examination halls is strictly prohibited and may result in disqualification.

A Moment That Shapes Futures

For many families across Sri Lanka, the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination represents years of hard work and dedication. Officials and educators alike are encouraging students to approach Sunday's paper with confidence, reminding them that thorough preparation is the best foundation for success.

Results of the 2026 examination are expected to be released at a later date, following the completion of the marking process by the Department of Examinations.

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