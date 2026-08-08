Six Nabbed in Ratmalana Raid as Police Seize Weapons, Grenade and Suspected Drug Cash

A police operation in Ratmalana has resulted in the arrest of six individuals following the discovery of several weapons, a locally manufactured hand grenade, and cash amounting to Rs. 300,000 believed to be proceeds from drug trafficking.

Weapons and Cash Uncovered

Authorities apprehended the six suspects during the operation, recovering a haul of items that has raised serious concerns among law enforcement. Among the seized items was a locally assembled hand grenade, alongside multiple other weapons and the substantial sum of suspected drug money.

The Rs. 300,000 in cash found in the possession of the suspects is believed to be directly linked to narcotics dealings, according to investigators.

Ongoing Crackdown on Drug-Linked Crime

The arrests form part of wider efforts by Sri Lankan police to clamp down on the nexus between illegal weapons and the drug trade, which authorities say continues to pose a significant threat to public safety in suburban communities around Colombo.

The discovery of a hand grenade — particularly one of local manufacture — has heightened concerns, as such weapons are increasingly associated with organised criminal networks operating in the region.

All six suspects are currently in police custody, and investigations are ongoing. Authorities have indicated that further details regarding the identities of those arrested and the precise circumstances of the operation are expected to be disclosed as the inquiry progresses.