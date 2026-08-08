PM Harini Amarasuriya Calls on Engineers to Champion Inclusive Service at Pera Engineers' Day Pinnacle 2026

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has declared that the true hallmark of quality engineering is its capacity to serve all members of society equally, regardless of background or circumstance.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while gracing the Pera Engineers' Day Pinnacle 2026 Engineering Excellence ceremony, an event that brought together some of Sri Lanka's finest engineering minds to celebrate achievement and innovation in the field.

A Call for Inclusive Engineering

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Amarasuriya emphasised that engineering excellence cannot be measured by technical proficiency alone. She stressed that the discipline carries a deeper social responsibility — one that demands professionals dedicate their skills to uplifting every segment of society without prejudice or exclusion.

The foundation of quality engineering lies in the ability to serve every member of society without discrimination.

Her message resonated strongly within the context of Sri Lanka's ongoing national development efforts, where engineering and infrastructure play a pivotal role in bridging regional and socioeconomic divides.

Recognising Engineering Excellence

The Pera Engineers' Day Pinnacle 2026 event served as a prestigious platform to honour outstanding contributions made by engineering professionals across various sectors in Sri Lanka. The ceremony underscored the importance of nurturing home-grown talent and encouraging a new generation of engineers to uphold both technical standards and ethical values.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya's participation highlighted the government's recognition of the engineering community as a cornerstone of the country's social and economic progress, and reaffirmed the administration's commitment to fostering an inclusive approach to national development.