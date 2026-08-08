Bangladesh Humiliated for 54 as Thompson's Eight-Wicket Haul Sounds Alarm Bells Ahead of Australia Test

Bangladesh's preparations for their upcoming Test series against Australia have suffered a serious blow after the touring side was bowled out for a meagre 54 runs, suffering a crushing innings-and-38-run defeat against a CA XI in Darwin.

The heavy loss, which concluded on the third morning of the warm-up match, has cast serious doubts over Bangladesh's readiness ahead of the first Test scheduled for next week.

Thompson Runs Riot with Stunning Eight-Wicket Haul

Left-arm pace bowler Campbell Thompson was the architect of Bangladesh's dramatic collapse, returning extraordinary figures of 8 for 25 to skittle the visitors cheaply and seal a dominant victory for the Cricket Australia XI side.

The performance was nothing short of devastating, with Thompson exploiting the conditions to dismantle the Bangladeshi batting lineup from top to bottom. The tourists, who had begun the third morning already in a precarious position, were unable to offer any meaningful resistance as wickets tumbled in quick succession.

Serious Questions Heading Into the First Test

The collapse will raise significant concerns for Bangladesh's team management, with their batting unit having failed comprehensively against a side that does not even represent the full Australian national team. A total of just 54 runs in a Test match warm-up is rarely a positive sign, and selectors and coaches will have little time to address the glaring weaknesses before competitive action begins.

Australia, playing on home soil and buoyed by familiar conditions in Darwin, will enter the Test series with considerable confidence following the one-sided nature of the warm-up contest.

Bangladesh will be hoping to regroup swiftly and find answers to their batting frailties before the first Test gets underway, though on this evidence, the road ahead appears steep.

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