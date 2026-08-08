Polonnaruwa Rice Mill Slapped With Rs. 1 Million Fine Over Illegal Nadu Rice Pricing

A leading rice mill operator has been ordered to pay a fine of Rs. 1 million after the Polonnaruwa Magistrate's Court found the supplier guilty of violating government-controlled pricing regulations for Nadu rice during 2022.

Court Rules Against Supplier in Price Violation Case

The ruling marks a significant legal outcome in an ongoing effort by Sri Lankan authorities to hold rice suppliers accountable for exploiting consumers during a period of severe economic hardship. The 2022 economic crisis placed immense pressure on household budgets across the country, making the enforcement of price controls on staple foods such as rice critically important.

Nadu rice, one of the most widely consumed rice varieties among Sri Lankan families, was subject to strict government-mandated price ceilings during that period as part of broader measures to ensure food affordability amid skyrocketing inflation and supply chain disruptions.

Violation During a Critical Economic Period

Authorities determined that the rice mill in question had supplied Nadu rice at prices exceeding the officially stipulated limits, in direct contravention of consumer protection and fair trading regulations in force at the time.

The Polonnaruwa Magistrate's Court handed down the Rs. 1 million penalty following a formal legal process, sending a clear warning to traders and suppliers across the country that price gouging on essential food commodities will not be tolerated.

A Message to the Trade

Consumer rights advocates welcomed the court's decision, noting that such rulings are essential to deter unscrupulous business practices, particularly during times of national crisis when ordinary Sri Lankans are most vulnerable.

The offence involved the supply of Nadu rice above government-controlled price levels.

The violation occurred during 2022, at the height of Sri Lanka's economic crisis.

The Polonnaruwa Magistrate's Court imposed a fine of Rs. 1 million on the supplier.

Sri Lanka's consumer protection laws empower relevant authorities to monitor market prices and prosecute those found breaching regulated pricing structures. This case is expected to reinforce the government's commitment to safeguarding consumers, particularly in the rice trade, which remains central to the daily lives of millions of Sri Lankans.