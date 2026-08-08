MPs' Pay Not Raised, Says Deputy Minister — Fuel Allowance Revision Behind Higher Earnings

Deputy Minister of Economic Development Nishantha Jayaweera has moved to address public concerns over reports that Members of Parliament have received higher earnings, firmly stating that parliamentary salaries have not been increased.

The Deputy Minister clarified that what appeared to be a rise in MPs' income was in fact the result of a revision to their fuel allowance, and should not be interpreted as a salary hike.

Allowance Revision, Not a Pay Rise

Jayaweera drew a clear distinction between base salaries and supplementary allowances, emphasising that the two should not be conflated when assessing the overall earnings of elected representatives.

The salaries of Members of Parliament have not been increased. What has changed is the fuel allowance, which is a separate entitlement and has been revised accordingly.

The clarification comes amid heightened public sensitivity surrounding the remuneration of politicians at a time when many Sri Lankan households continue to navigate the lingering economic pressures following the country's financial crisis.

Public Scrutiny Over Political Earnings

Any perceived increase in benefits enjoyed by parliamentarians tends to attract swift criticism from citizens and civil society groups, making it politically important for the government to explain such changes with transparency.

By attributing the higher earnings figure to a fuel allowance adjustment rather than a formal salary revision, the Deputy Minister sought to reassure the public that no special pay enhancement had been granted to MPs through the legislature.

Further details regarding the scale of the fuel allowance revision and the basis on which it was calculated have not yet been officially released to the public.

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