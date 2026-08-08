India Struggle to Break Down Resilient SLC XI in Warm-Up Day One Ahead of Sri Lanka Test Series

India's Batters Fail to Find Rhythm Against Determined Sri Lanka XI

India found themselves frustrated on the opening day of their warm-up fixture against an SLC XI as Sri Lanka's emerging cricketers put up a spirited and disciplined performance ahead of the two-match Test series between the two nations.

The Indian top order, widely expected to dominate the practice match, was held in check by a determined SLC XI bowling attack that refused to yield easy runs. India's approach throughout the day appeared overly cautious, and the visiting side struggled to assert the kind of dominance that fans and selectors would have hoped to see in the lead-up to a high-stakes Test series.

SLC XI Bowlers Rise to the Occasion

The Sri Lanka Board's selected XI, composed largely of promising local talent eager to make their mark in front of national selectors, bowled with notable discipline and made life uncomfortable for India's established batting lineup. Their efforts ensured the warm-up fixture remained a closely contested affair rather than the one-sided tune-up India may have anticipated.

The match is being played as part of India's preparation ahead of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, giving the touring side an opportunity to acclimatise to local conditions, build match fitness, and fine-tune team combinations before the more consequential action begins.

A Timely Reminder for the Tourists

The day's play served as a timely reminder to the Indian camp that Sri Lankan conditions can be challenging and that local players — even at non-international level — are capable of making things difficult for world-class opposition. The SLC XI's performance will no doubt boost morale across Sri Lankan cricket circles and provide encouragement ahead of the Test matches.

India faced stiff resistance from the SLC XI on day one of the warm-up fixture

The touring side's batting appeared cautious and struggled to build momentum

The match is part of India's preparation for the upcoming two-Test series in Sri Lanka

SLC XI bowlers impressed with disciplined and competitive performances

All eyes will now turn to how India regroup on the remaining days of the warm-up fixture, with both the team management and supporters keen to see the side hit their stride before the Test series gets underway.

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