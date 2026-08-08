Three More Suspects Nabbed Over Deadly Wattala Birthday Party Shooting, Including Alleged Gunman

Police have made a significant breakthrough in the investigation into a fatal shooting that turned a birthday celebration into a scene of tragedy in Wattala, with three more suspects now in custody — among them the individual believed to have pulled the trigger.

Fresh Arrests Mark Major Development

Investigators have arrested three additional suspects in connection with the deadly attack, which claimed at least one life after gunfire erupted at what was supposed to be a festive birthday gathering in the Wattala area. The latest round of arrests brings authorities considerably closer to dismantling the network of individuals believed to be responsible for the shocking incident.

Of particular significance is the arrest of the alleged gunman himself, whose apprehension investigators regard as a critical milestone in piecing together the full picture of how and why the violent episode unfolded.

A Celebration Turned Crime Scene

The incident sent shockwaves through the local community after what began as a private birthday party descended into chaos when shots were fired, resulting in a fatality. The brazen nature of the attack — targeting a social gathering — drew widespread public concern and prompted an urgent police response.

Authorities had been under mounting pressure to deliver swift results, and the three fresh arrests signal that the investigation is progressing at pace.

Investigation Continuing

Police have indicated that inquiries into the matter are still ongoing, with investigators working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the motive behind the attack and whether any further individuals may have played a role.

Three new suspects arrested, including the alleged shooter

The fatal shooting occurred during a birthday party in Wattala

Authorities continue to pursue all leads in the case

Residents in the Wattala area have expressed relief at the arrests while urging authorities to ensure that all those responsible are brought before the courts without delay. The case is expected to remain under close public scrutiny as the investigation unfolds.

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