Prisons Minister Warns of Organised Conspiracy Behind Recent Island-Wide Jail Unrest

Minister Points to Coordinated Sabotage as Cause of Prison Disturbances

Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala has told Parliament that the wave of unrest that recently swept through several prisons across Sri Lanka bears the hallmarks of a deliberate, coordinated act of sabotage and may form part of a wider conspiracy.

Addressing the House, the Minister said that the pattern and timing of the incidents at multiple correctional facilities strongly suggested that the disturbances were not spontaneous but rather carefully planned and executed in an organised manner.

Simultaneous Incidents Raise Red Flags

Wijepala drew attention to the near-simultaneous nature of the unrest reported at various prisons around the island, arguing that such synchronised disruptions could not reasonably be attributed to coincidence. He indicated that authorities were actively investigating the possibility that external forces had orchestrated the trouble from outside prison walls.

The pattern and timing of these incidents point strongly towards organised sabotage and a possible conspiracy, the Minister told Parliament.

Investigation Under Way

While the Minister stopped short of naming specific individuals or groups believed to be responsible, he made clear that security authorities were treating the matter with the utmost seriousness. He assured Parliament that a thorough investigation had been launched to identify those behind the alleged conspiracy and bring them to justice.

The revelation has raised fresh concerns about the vulnerability of Sri Lanka's prison system to external interference, particularly given the high number of remand prisoners and convicted individuals with links to organised crime networks currently held in custody across the country.

Parliament Urged to Support Strengthened Security Measures

Wijepala used the opportunity to call on Parliament to support efforts to strengthen security protocols within the prison system, signalling that the government may seek additional resources and legislative backing to address the identified weaknesses.

The Minister's statement is expected to prompt further debate in Parliament as lawmakers press for more details on the nature of the alleged conspiracy and the progress of the ongoing investigation.

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