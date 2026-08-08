Major Shake-Up in Sri Lanka Police Service as Senior Officers Including SDIGs Face Transfers

High-Ranking Police Officials Reshuffled Across the Island

A significant round of transfers has swept through the upper ranks of the Sri Lanka Police Service, with several senior officers — including a number of Senior Deputy Inspector Generals (SDIGs) — being reassigned to new postings, according to latest reports.

Wide-Ranging Reshuffle at the Top

The transfers, which affect some of the most senior figures within the police hierarchy, signal a broad administrative reorganisation at the command level of the country's law enforcement service. Such high-level reshuffles are typically carried out by the National Police Commission and reflect strategic decisions regarding the deployment of senior leadership across various divisions and regions.

SDIGs oversee critical operational divisions and provincial commands, making their reassignments particularly consequential for ongoing law enforcement priorities island-wide.

Impact on Police Operations

Transfers at this level are closely watched by both law enforcement circles and the general public, as leadership changes at senior command positions can influence the direction of key investigations, public order operations, and administrative reforms within the police service.

Further details regarding the specific officers involved, the positions they have been assigned to, and the reasons behind the reshuffle are expected to be officially announced in the coming days.

Sri Lanka has seen periodic restructuring of its police leadership as successive governments and independent commissions seek to improve efficiency, accountability, and operational effectiveness within the force.

Related Video