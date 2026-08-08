Rishabh Pant's Midnight SOS: India Wicketkeeper Appeals to Uttarakhand CM During Sri Lanka Tour

Pant Describes Situation as a "Nightmare" in Late-Night Message

Indian cricket star Rishabh Pant found himself in a distressing situation during India's ongoing tour of Sri Lanka, reportedly reaching out to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in the middle of the night seeking urgent assistance.

The wicketkeeper-batter, who made a remarkable comeback to international cricket following his near-fatal road accident in December 2022, sent a desperate late-night plea to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, describing his circumstances as a "nightmare." The nature of the difficulty he faced prompted him to seek intervention from the state's top political figure while the Indian squad was on tour in the island nation.

A Player Who Has Overcome Enormous Odds

Pant's return to competitive cricket had been widely celebrated across the subcontinent, making this episode all the more striking. Having spent months in rehabilitation after sustaining serious injuries in his vehicle accident near Roorkee in Uttarakhand, his recovery was considered nothing short of extraordinary by cricket fans and medical professionals alike.

The incident serves as a reminder that even elite athletes touring abroad can find themselves facing unexpected personal or administrative challenges that require swift intervention from those in positions of authority back home.

Tour Continues Amid Off-Field Drama

India's tour of Sri Lanka has been closely followed by fans across South Asia, including in Sri Lanka, where the matches have drawn significant attention. Despite the off-field development involving Pant, the Indian squad has been focused on its cricketing commitments on the island.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami has maintained a close connection with Pant since the cricketer's accident, given that the incident occurred within the state and the subsequent recovery process drew nationwide attention to the region.

Further details regarding the precise nature of the difficulty Pant encountered and the outcome of his appeal to the Chief Minister were not immediately available, but the episode has sparked considerable discussion among cricket followers across the region.

Related Video