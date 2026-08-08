Hollywood Star Rosamund Pike to Visit Sri Lanka in Role as Landmine Awareness Ambassador

Award-winning British actress Rosamund Pike, globally recognised for her acclaimed performances in films such as Gone Girl and Woman in Gold, is set to visit Sri Lanka in her capacity as Ambassador for the Mines Advisory Group (MAG), a leading international humanitarian organisation dedicated to clearing landmines and explosive remnants of war.

A Visit with Purpose

The visit comes at a significant moment for Sri Lanka, as the country continues its efforts in post-conflict recovery and landmine clearance following the end of its decades-long civil war. MAG has been actively working on the ground in Sri Lanka to rid communities of deadly unexploded ordnance, helping to restore safety and livelihoods to affected populations in the country's north and east.

Pike's role as a MAG Ambassador sees her use her international profile to draw global attention to the devastating human cost of landmines and cluster munitions, which continue to claim lives and limbs long after conflicts have ended.

Shining a Spotlight on Clearance Efforts

Her visit to Sri Lanka is expected to highlight the progress made in demining operations across former conflict zones, while also underscoring the scale of work that still remains. Communities in areas such as the Northern Province have long lived under the shadow of unexploded devices, with agricultural land rendered inaccessible and families displaced as a result.

MAG's work in Sri Lanka has been instrumental in returning land to communities and allowing people to rebuild their lives in safety.

As a prominent public figure lending her voice to the cause, Pike's presence is anticipated to raise awareness both locally and internationally about the importance of sustained investment in humanitarian demining programmes.

A Celebrated Advocate

Beyond her distinguished acting career, Rosamund Pike has become a respected voice in humanitarian advocacy. Her commitment to MAG reflects a broader dedication to causes that address the long-term consequences of armed conflict on civilian populations.

Her visit to Sri Lanka is seen as a timely reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by communities still recovering from the physical and psychological scars of war, and of the critical role that international organisations and their supporters play in helping nations move forward.