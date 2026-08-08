Sri Lanka's Top Cricketers Unite to Form New Professional Association with Kusal Mendis at the Helm

Sri Lanka's professional cricket community has taken a landmark step towards greater representation and collective bargaining with the establishment of the Sri Lankan Professional Cricketers' Association, known as the SLPCA.

A New Voice for Sri Lankan Cricketers

The newly formed body is set to serve as the official representative organisation for the island nation's professional cricketers, giving players a structured platform through which to address matters relating to their welfare, rights, and interests within the sport.

In a significant show of confidence from his peers, star wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Mendis has been appointed as the President of the association, placing one of Sri Lanka's most recognised and experienced active cricketers at the forefront of this new initiative.

Why the Association Matters

The formation of the SLPCA marks a pivotal moment in the development of professional cricket in Sri Lanka. Players' associations have long been recognised globally as essential bodies that ensure cricketers have a say in decisions that directly affect their careers and livelihoods.

The association is expected to represent the collective interests of professional cricketers across all formats of the game.

It aims to provide a formal mechanism for player engagement with cricket administration bodies.

The body is also anticipated to address issues such as player contracts, working conditions, and career development.

A Step Forward for the Game

The move is being viewed as a positive and progressive development for Sri Lankan cricket at a time when the sport continues to grow in complexity both on and off the field. With Kusal Mendis leading the charge, the SLPCA is expected to hit the ground running and quickly establish itself as a credible and influential voice within local and regional cricket circles.

The establishment of the SLPCA signals a new era of player empowerment in Sri Lankan cricket, bringing the country in line with global best practices in professional sports administration.

Further details regarding the association's full leadership structure, membership criteria, and immediate priorities are expected to be announced in the coming weeks as the organisation formally gets underway.

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