A Simple "Hi" on Instagram Could Cost You Everything: SLCERT Issues Urgent Warning to Sri Lankans

Cybercriminals Using Social Media Charm to Blackmail Victims

Sri Lanka's Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SLCERT) has issued a stark warning to the public about a rapidly growing online extortion scam that begins with nothing more than a friendly message on Instagram — and can quickly spiral into financial ruin and emotional trauma for unsuspecting victims.

How the Scam Works

The scheme typically starts when a stranger sends a seemingly innocent greeting, often just a "Hi," through Instagram's direct messaging feature. The individual on the other end is carefully crafting a persona — often posing as an attractive, friendly, or professionally successful person — designed to lower the victim's guard.

Once a rapport is established over days or even weeks, the conversation is gradually steered toward intimate territory. Victims are persuaded to share private photographs, engage in video calls of a personal nature, or exchange sensitive information. In some cases, the criminals use fake or pre-recorded video content to manipulate victims into believing they are in a genuine interaction.

As soon as compromising material is obtained, the tone shifts abruptly. The scammer reveals their true intent and threatens to share the private content with the victim's family, friends, colleagues, or the general public unless a sum of money is paid — often demanded urgently and through untraceable payment methods.

A Trap Designed to Silence Victims

SLCERT officials note that these scams are particularly dangerous because victims frequently feel too ashamed or frightened to report the crime. The psychological pressure applied by the perpetrators is deliberate — they rely on fear and embarrassment to ensure compliance and silence.

The extortion rarely stops after the first payment. In many documented cases, criminals continue to demand more money once they realise the victim is willing to pay to protect their reputation.

Who Is Being Targeted?

While anyone can fall victim to this type of scam, SLCERT has observed that young adults, professionals, and individuals who are active on social media platforms are particularly at risk. The anonymity afforded by Instagram and similar platforms makes it relatively easy for bad actors to create convincing fake profiles and operate across borders, complicating law enforcement efforts.

What SLCERT Is Advising the Public

The cybersecurity authority is urging Sri Lankans to take the following precautions to protect themselves online:

Be highly cautious about accepting messages or friend requests from people you do not know personally.

Never share intimate photographs, videos, or sensitive personal information with individuals you have only met online, regardless of how trustworthy they may appear.

If you suspect you are being targeted, do not make any payments — doing so only encourages further demands.

Report incidents immediately to SLCERT or the Sri Lanka Police Cybercrime Division rather than suffering in silence.

Preserve all evidence, including screenshots of conversations and payment requests, to assist investigators.

Reporting Mechanisms Available

SLCERT has made it clear that victims will be treated with sensitivity and confidentiality. The organisation is equipped to provide both technical assistance and guidance to those who have been targeted, and it works in coordination with law enforcement agencies to pursue perpetrators.

Cybercriminals are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their methods, and what begins as a casual online conversation can rapidly become a nightmare. Public awareness is our strongest line of defence.

Authorities are stressing that falling victim to such a scam is not a reflection of foolishness — these are professionally executed psychological operations carried out by organised criminal networks. Sri Lankans are encouraged to speak up, seek help, and warn those around them about the very real dangers lurking behind a simple social media greeting.