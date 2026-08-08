Advocata Institute Launches 'Samvaada' Policy Journal, Takes Aim at Sri Lanka's Inflation Targeting Framework

New platform enters the economic policy conversation

Sri Lanka's Advocata Institute, one of the country's leading think tanks, has launched a new long-form policy publication called Samvaada, marking a fresh attempt to deepen public discourse on economic and governance issues affecting the island nation.

Debut essay challenges conventional inflation wisdom

The inaugural edition of Samvaada wastes no time in wading into contentious territory. Its first feature essay directly questions the widely held policy assumption that maintaining an inflation target of between five and seven percent is a harmless or acceptable economic outcome for Sri Lanka.

The piece challenges the prevailing thinking among policymakers that such a range represents a stable and manageable level of price growth, suggesting instead that this benchmark deserves far greater scrutiny than it has received in mainstream policy circles.

Why this matters for ordinary Sri Lankans

The debate over inflation targeting carries real consequences for everyday citizens. Sustained inflation — even at levels deemed moderate by policymakers — erodes purchasing power, disproportionately burdens lower-income households, and complicates long-term economic planning for businesses and families alike.

Sri Lanka has experienced particularly acute inflationary pressures in recent years, making the question of what constitutes an appropriate inflation target especially relevant at this moment in the country's economic recovery.

Advocata's role in shaping policy debate

The Advocata Institute has consistently positioned itself as a voice for market-oriented economic reform in Sri Lanka, producing research and commentary aimed at influencing both public opinion and government policy. The launch of Samvaada signals the organisation's intent to expand into longer, more analytical formats that allow for deeper exploration of complex policy questions.

The publication's name, drawn from the Sanskrit and Sinhala traditions of structured discourse and debate, reflects an ambition to foster rigorous, evidence-based conversation on national issues.

A timely intervention

As Sri Lanka continues to navigate the aftermath of its historic economic crisis and works to meet commitments tied to its International Monetary Fund programme, debates around monetary policy and inflation management are more consequential than ever. The arrival of a dedicated platform for extended policy analysis could prove to be a welcome addition to the country's intellectual landscape.