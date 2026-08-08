Colombo's Galle Face Green to Light Up the Sky at International Kite Festival 2026

Colombo's iconic Galle Face Green is set to transform into a spectacular canvas of colour and movement as the Derana Colombo International Kite Festival 2026 prepares to take to the skies on August 9.

The highly anticipated annual event will bring together kite enthusiasts and international participants for a vibrant celebration above one of Sri Lanka's most beloved seaside promenades.

A Festival for All Ages

The Derana Colombo International Kite Festival has established itself as one of the standout cultural and recreational events on the Sri Lankan calendar. Set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean, Galle Face Green provides a natural and breathtaking setting for the festival, attracting both local families and visitors from abroad.

The event is expected to draw large crowds eager to witness an impressive display of kites of varying shapes, sizes, and designs filling the Colombo skyline.

Marking a Tradition of Colour and Culture

Kite flying holds a cherished place in Sri Lankan culture, and events such as this serve to celebrate and preserve that tradition while elevating it to an international stage. The festival offers an opportunity for communities to come together in a festive and family-friendly atmosphere.

Residents of Colombo and visitors from across the island are encouraged to mark August 9 on their calendars and head to Galle Face Green to be part of what promises to be a truly memorable occasion in the skies above the capital.

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