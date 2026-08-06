Sri Lanka's Financial Regulator Shuts Down TM App Over Illegal Pyramid Scheme Operations

Regulator Takes Action Against Fraudulent Investment Platform

Sri Lanka's financial regulatory authority has moved to ban the TM App after determining that the platform was operating an illegal pyramid scheme, raising fresh concerns about the proliferation of fraudulent investment operations targeting the public.

What Is a Pyramid Scheme?

Pyramid schemes are prohibited financial arrangements in which returns to earlier participants are funded primarily through recruitment of new members rather than through legitimate business activity or investment returns. Such schemes are unsustainable by nature and inevitably collapse, leaving the majority of participants — typically those who joined later — suffering significant financial losses.

Regulatory Action

The regulator's decision to ban the TM App reflects an ongoing effort by Sri Lankan authorities to crack down on unlicensed and deceptive financial platforms that lure unsuspecting members of the public with promises of high returns. Operating or participating in pyramid schemes is a violation of Sri Lankan law, and regulators have repeatedly warned citizens to exercise caution before committing money to any investment platform that lacks proper authorisation.

Public Advisory

Members of the public who may have been involved with the TM App are urged to remain vigilant. Authorities typically advise affected individuals to:

Cease any further transactions or recruitment activity associated with the banned platform immediately

Report their involvement to the relevant regulatory authority

Seek legal guidance if significant funds have been lost

Avoid engaging with similar unregistered investment platforms in the future

Sri Lanka's financial regulators have consistently emphasised that any investment scheme promising unusually high or guaranteed returns with little risk should be treated with extreme scepticism.

A Growing Concern

The banning of the TM App adds to a growing list of digital and mobile-based financial platforms that have come under regulatory scrutiny in Sri Lanka in recent years. As smartphone usage expands across the island, fraudulent operators have increasingly exploited digital channels to reach wider audiences, making regulatory oversight more critical than ever.

The public is encouraged to verify the legitimacy of any financial platform or investment opportunity through official regulatory channels before participating.

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