Sri Lanka Sets Stage for AI Week 2026 as Nation Targets $15 Billion Digital Economy

Sri Lanka is preparing to position itself as a leading force in South Asian technology by hosting AI Week 2026, a landmark event designed to accelerate the country's ambitions of building a $15 billion digital economy.

A Three-Pillar National Event

The initiative will bring together the brightest minds in technology, business, and innovation under one roof, structured around three major components that together aim to showcase the island nation's growing artificial intelligence capabilities.

A national AI conference, expected to draw policymakers, industry leaders, and researchers from across the region

A national AI expo featuring more than 50 startups, offering emerging companies a platform to present their innovations to investors and the wider public

The national AI awards, celebrating outstanding achievement and excellence within Sri Lanka's rapidly expanding tech ecosystem

Driving a Digital Transformation Agenda

The announcement signals a decisive shift in how Sri Lanka intends to approach economic recovery and long-term growth, with the digital sector identified as a key driver of prosperity. By rallying startups, established firms, and government stakeholders around a single national event, organisers hope to generate momentum that translates into concrete investment and policy outcomes.

Sri Lanka's goal of reaching a $15 billion digital economy represents one of the most ambitious technology-led development targets in the region, and AI Week 2026 is being positioned as a critical milestone on that journey.

Spotlight on Local Innovation

The inclusion of more than 50 startups in the national expo is particularly significant, reflecting the depth of homegrown talent that has emerged in recent years despite broader economic challenges. The expo is expected to provide entrepreneurs with rare direct access to regional and international stakeholders, potentially unlocking partnerships and funding opportunities that could prove transformative for the local tech industry.

As Sri Lanka looks to rebuild and diversify its economy, AI Week 2026 represents a bold statement of intent — that the country is open, ambitious, and ready to compete on the global digital stage.

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