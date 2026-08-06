Hela Apparel Sri Lanka Files for Liquidation After All Recovery Options Exhausted

Hela Apparel, one of Sri Lanka's prominent garment manufacturers, has filed for liquidation after the company's leadership determined that every available alternative to winding up the business had been fully explored and found to be either unworkable or unviable.

All Options Considered Before Final Decision

According to the company, the decision to pursue liquidation was not taken lightly. Officials confirmed that the move to wind up operations was only initiated after all possible alternatives had been exhausted, rejected, or deemed incapable of rescuing the business from its current predicament.

The decision marks a significant moment for Sri Lanka's apparel industry, which has long been one of the country's most important export sectors and a major source of employment, particularly for women in manufacturing regions across the island.

Impact on Sri Lanka's Apparel Sector

Hela Apparel had been a recognised name within Sri Lanka's garment manufacturing landscape. The liquidation filing raises fresh concerns about the pressures facing local apparel businesses, which have been navigating a challenging economic environment in recent years.

Sri Lanka's textile and garment industry contributes substantially to the nation's export earnings, and the closure of a company of this scale is expected to have a ripple effect on workers, suppliers, and associated businesses connected to its operations.

What Happens Next

With the liquidation process now formally underway, attention will turn to the treatment of outstanding obligations, including those owed to employees, creditors, and other stakeholders. Liquidation proceedings in Sri Lanka typically involve the appointment of a liquidator to assess and distribute remaining assets in accordance with the law.

Workers and industry observers will be closely watching how the process unfolds, particularly given the broader economic sensitivities surrounding job losses in the manufacturing sector at a time when Sri Lanka continues its recovery from a severe economic crisis.