Sri Lanka Parliament Erupts Over $2.5 Million Treasury Fraud Amid Ignored US Bank Warnings

Sri Lanka's Parliament has been thrown into heated debate following revelations that the country's Treasury proceeded with a suspicious $2.5 million transaction despite explicit fraud warnings issued by both the United States Federal Reserve and JP Morgan, one of the world's largest financial institutions.

Warnings Went Unheeded

The controversy centres on the Treasury's decision to go ahead with the transfer even after the US Federal Reserve raised red flags over suspicious activity linked to the funds. JP Morgan, which was involved in processing the transaction, also issued its own fraud alerts — yet the money was transferred regardless, raising serious questions about the judgment and accountability of senior Treasury officials.

Lawmakers across party lines have expressed alarm at the apparent disregard for internationally recognised financial safeguards, with several members demanding a full and transparent investigation into how such warnings could have been overlooked or ignored.

Parliament Demands Accountability

During the parliamentary session, opposition members pressed the government for answers, questioning whether proper due diligence procedures were followed and whether any individuals in positions of authority would be held responsible for the lapse.

The transaction in question amounts to $2.5 million in public funds

Both the US Federal Reserve and JP Morgan had flagged the activity as suspicious

The Treasury proceeded with the transfer despite these formal warnings

Members of Parliament from multiple parties have called for an independent inquiry

Public Trust at Stake

The incident comes at a particularly sensitive time for Sri Lanka, as the country continues its economic recovery following one of the worst financial crises in its modern history. Citizens and watchdog organisations have long called for greater transparency and stronger financial governance within state institutions.

The failure to act on fraud alerts issued by globally respected financial bodies is not merely a procedural lapse — it strikes at the very heart of public trust in state financial management.

The government has yet to provide a detailed public statement explaining the circumstances under which the transfer was authorised, nor has it confirmed whether any disciplinary action is being considered against those responsible for overriding the alerts.

Parliamentary pressure is expected to mount in the coming days, with opposition parties signalling their intention to push for a formal select committee inquiry into the matter. The outcome of those efforts is likely to be closely watched by both Sri Lankan citizens and international partners monitoring the island nation's financial reform progress.

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