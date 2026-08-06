Borella Police Nab Two Suspects Over Dematagoda Shooting Incident

Borella Police have made two arrests in connection with an attempted murder by shooting that took place in the Dematagoda area, authorities confirmed.

Among those taken into custody is a 23-year-old resident of Borella, who is believed to be linked to the violent incident. A second suspect was also apprehended as part of the same investigation.

Arrests Made Following Investigation

Police launched an investigation into the shooting shortly after the incident was reported, leading to the swift identification and arrest of the two individuals. Borella Police are continuing to probe the circumstances surrounding the attempted murder, including the motive behind the attack.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the identity of the intended victim or further details regarding the nature of the shooting, as investigations remain ongoing.

Public Urged to Remain Vigilant

Law enforcement officials have urged members of the public to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station, particularly in relation to incidents involving firearms.

The two suspects are expected to be produced before a magistrate as legal proceedings move forward. Further details are anticipated to emerge as the investigation progresses.

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