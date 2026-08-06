Shakib Al Hasan's Magura Home Attacked While Star Cricketer Plays in Lanka Premier League

The residence of former Bangladesh cricket captain Shakib Al Hasan in Magura district came under attack on Wednesday, while the star all-rounder was away participating in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in Sri Lanka.

Attack on Former Captain's Property

Shakib Al Hasan, one of Bangladesh's most celebrated cricketers and a former Member of Parliament representing the now-ousted Awami League, was not present at his Magura home when the assault took place. The attack drew immediate attention given the high-profile nature of the property's owner and the current volatile political climate in Bangladesh.

The incident adds to a series of difficulties that Shakib has faced in recent months, following the political upheaval in Bangladesh that saw the Awami League government fall from power. As a former MP aligned with the Awami League, Shakib has found himself caught in the crossfire of the country's shifting political landscape.

Shakib Currently Active in Sri Lanka

At the time of the attack, Shakib was engaged in the Lanka Premier League, the popular Twenty20 cricket tournament held annually in Sri Lanka, which has attracted several international stars this season.

Further details regarding the extent of the damage caused to the property, as well as information on those responsible for the attack, are still emerging as authorities in Magura investigate the incident.

The attack on Shakib's home has sent shockwaves through the Bangladesh cricketing community and raised fresh concerns about the safety of public figures associated with the former ruling party.

A Figure Caught Between Sport and Politics

Shakib Al Hasan has long been regarded as Bangladesh's greatest cricketer, renowned globally for his skills as a batting all-rounder. However, his decision to enter politics as an Awami League MP placed him in an increasingly difficult position following the party's removal from power.

Authorities are yet to make any official statement regarding arrests or suspects in connection with the attack on his Magura residence. The situation continues to be closely monitored by both cricket fans and political observers across Bangladesh and the wider region.

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