Indian Foreign Secretary Misri Reaffirms New Delhi's Commitment to Sri Lanka, Urges Release of Detained Fishermen

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has reaffirmed New Delhi's steadfast commitment to Sri Lanka under India's longstanding Neighbourhood First policy, while also pressing for the early release of Indian fishermen currently held in Sri Lankan custody.

Neighbourhood First Policy at the Forefront

During his engagements in Colombo, Misri underscored that Sri Lanka holds a place of particular importance within India's broader foreign policy framework. The Neighbourhood First policy, which prioritises strong and cooperative ties with India's immediate neighbours, remains a cornerstone of New Delhi's diplomatic approach, and Sri Lanka continues to be a key beneficiary of this strategic orientation.

Misri's visit signals India's intent to deepen bilateral relations at a time when Sri Lanka is navigating a complex economic recovery, and New Delhi has been among the most active partners in supporting the island nation's stabilisation efforts.

Fishermen's Release a Pressing Concern

Among the issues raised during discussions, the plight of Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lankan authorities featured prominently. Misri called for their early and humane release, reflecting the sensitivity of the fishing community dispute that has long complicated relations between the two countries — particularly between Tamil Nadu and the Northern Province of Sri Lanka.

The detention of fishermen on both sides of the Palk Strait remains one of the most persistent humanitarian concerns in India-Sri Lanka relations, frequently drawing attention from political leaders and fishing community representatives in South India.

Broad Bilateral Agenda

Beyond the fishermen's issue, Misri's visit is understood to have covered a wide range of bilateral matters, including:

Economic cooperation and development assistance

Connectivity projects linking the two nations

Energy partnership initiatives

People-to-people ties, particularly concerning Sri Lankan Tamils

India has been a critical partner for Sri Lanka during its recent economic crisis, extending substantial financial assistance through credit lines, currency swap arrangements, and humanitarian aid.

A Message of Partnership

India's Neighbourhood First policy is not merely a diplomatic slogan — it represents a genuine commitment to the prosperity and stability of our neighbouring countries, with Sri Lanka occupying a special place in that vision.

Observers in Colombo have welcomed the high-level engagement as a positive signal of continuity in bilateral ties, noting that consistent diplomatic contact at the Foreign Secretary level helps maintain momentum on key agreements and collaborative projects between the two nations.

The visit by Foreign Secretary Misri is expected to lay further groundwork for stronger institutional cooperation, with both sides keen to advance their partnership across multiple sectors in the months ahead.

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