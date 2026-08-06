Sri Lanka Blocks 24 Major Online Gambling Platforms Including Stake, bet365 and Betway

Sri Lanka has moved to block access to 24 online gambling websites, including some of the world's most prominent betting platforms, in a significant crackdown on illegal online wagering in the country.

High-Profile Platforms Among Those Blocked

The blocked sites include internationally recognised names such as Stake, bet365 and Betway — platforms that collectively attract millions of users worldwide. The move signals a firm stance by Sri Lankan authorities against the largely unregulated world of online gambling, which has seen growing usage among Sri Lankans in recent years.

The restrictions effectively prevent users within the country from accessing these platforms, cutting off a significant avenue through which Sri Lankans have been participating in online betting and casino-style gaming.

A Broader Push Against Illegal Gambling

The blocking of these 24 sites forms part of a wider effort to enforce Sri Lanka's existing laws on gambling, which do not permit most forms of online wagering. Authorities have long expressed concern about the proliferation of offshore betting websites targeting Sri Lankan users, particularly given the absence of a formal licensing framework for online gambling operators in the country.

Online gambling has increasingly come under scrutiny across South and Southeast Asia, with several governments in the region tightening controls over unlicensed platforms that operate beyond the reach of local regulation.

Implications for Users and the Industry

For Sri Lankan users who have been active on these platforms, the blocks represent an abrupt disruption to their access. While determined users may seek technical workarounds, authorities appear intent on sending a clear message that such activity falls outside the bounds of the law.

The development is also being watched closely by the regional gaming industry, as Sri Lanka joins a growing list of Asian nations asserting greater control over the online gambling space within their borders.

No official statement detailing the full list of blocked platforms or the specific legal mechanism used to enforce the restrictions has been widely circulated at this stage, but the action reflects an increasingly proactive approach by Sri Lankan regulators toward digital gambling enforcement.

Related Video