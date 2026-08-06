India Urges Sri Lanka to Hold Long-Overdue Provincial Council Elections Without Further Delay

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has called on Sri Lanka to conduct provincial council elections at the earliest opportunity, signalling New Delhi's growing concern over the prolonged suspension of a key democratic process in the island nation.

A Direct Message from New Delhi

During his visit to Colombo, Misri conveyed India's position clearly, urging Sri Lankan authorities to move forward with provincial polls that have been pending for several years. The elections, which were last held in 2018, have remained suspended amid legal and political complications, leaving millions of Sri Lankans without elected provincial representation for an extended period.

The Indian Foreign Secretary's remarks carry particular diplomatic weight, as India has consistently advocated for the full implementation of Sri Lanka's 13th Amendment to the Constitution — a provision that grants meaningful powers to provincial councils and was itself introduced largely at India's urging following the 1987 Indo-Sri Lanka Accord.

Why Provincial Elections Matter

Provincial councils are considered a critical mechanism for devolution of power, especially in the Northern and Eastern provinces where a significant Tamil-speaking population resides. The absence of elected provincial bodies has long been a point of concern among Tamil political parties, civil society groups, and international observers alike.

Provincial council elections were last held in 2018

All nine provincial councils have been functioning without elected members

The 13th Amendment underpins the provincial council system

Tamil political parties have repeatedly called for the polls to be held

Broader Context of the Visit

Misri's visit to Sri Lanka formed part of broader diplomatic engagements between the two neighbouring countries, covering areas including economic cooperation, connectivity, and regional security. However, his public remarks on provincial elections are expected to draw considerable attention from Sri Lankan political circles, particularly as the government of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake navigates its early months in office.

India has urged Sri Lanka to hold provincial council elections at the earliest, reinforcing its long-standing position on devolution and democratic representation.

Political analysts in Colombo note that the new administration faces both domestic political pressures and international expectations when it comes to addressing the devolution question. India's latest nudge adds fresh urgency to a debate that successive Sri Lankan governments have repeatedly deferred.

Whether the current government will respond with a concrete electoral timeline remains to be seen, but Misri's statement makes clear that the matter remains firmly on India's diplomatic agenda with Sri Lanka.