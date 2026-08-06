Drug Cartels Behind Death Threats Against IGP, Says Public Security Minister

Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala has pointed the finger squarely at drug trafficking networks as the force behind recent death threats targeting the Inspector General of Police, warning that criminal elements are growing desperate as law enforcement closes in on their operations.

Speaking publicly yesterday, Minister Wijepala stated that the threats were a calculated attempt by those connected to the drug trade to intimidate senior police leadership and derail active investigations currently underway against narcotics networks operating in the country.

Government Stands Firm

The minister made clear that such intimidation tactics would have no bearing on the government's resolve, vowing that authorities would press forward with their anti-drug campaign regardless of the threats levelled against law enforcement officials.

The death threats directed at the IGP are widely seen as a sign that ongoing investigations are striking at the heart of powerful criminal organisations, prompting a backlash from those who stand to lose the most from sustained police action.

A Pattern of Intimidation

Security analysts and law enforcement observers note that threats against senior officials are not uncommon when investigations begin to penetrate the upper tiers of organised crime networks. The targeting of the IGP specifically signals the pressure being felt within drug trafficking circles following recent enforcement activity.

Death threats directed at the IGP are linked to drug trafficking cartels, according to the minister

The threats are believed to be an attempt to obstruct ongoing narcotics investigations

Minister Wijepala reaffirmed the government's commitment to continuing its anti-drug operations

The Public Security Ministry is expected to enhance protective measures for senior police officials while ensuring that investigative operations continue without interruption. No arrests have been announced in connection with the threats at this stage.

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