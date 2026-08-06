Monsoon Intensifies: Met Department Issues Heavy Rain Warning for Southwest Sri Lanka from Thursday

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has issued a warning of intensifying rainfall and strong winds expected to sweep across the southwestern parts of the island from Thursday, as monsoon conditions gather pace.

Southwest Region on Alert

Authorities have cautioned residents in the southwestern provinces to brace for significantly heavier rain and gusty winds as the monsoon system strengthens over the coming days. The warning signals a notable escalation in weather activity compared to recent conditions.

The meteorological department has urged members of the public, particularly those living in low-lying and flood-prone areas, to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions ahead of the anticipated deterioration in weather.

Precautions Advised

Residents in southwestern coastal and low-lying areas should monitor official weather updates closely.

Fishermen and those engaged in sea-based activities are advised to exercise extreme caution.

Authorities recommend securing properties and avoiding unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall.

The Department of Meteorology has indicated that rainy and windy conditions over the southwestern parts of Sri Lanka are expected to intensify as the monsoon advances.

Stay Updated

The public is encouraged to follow official advisories from the Department of Meteorology and the Disaster Management Centre as the weather situation develops. Conditions may change rapidly, and timely information could prove critical for the safety of communities across the affected regions.

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