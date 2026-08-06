Court of Appeal Questions IRD on Whether New Tax Law Alters Cricketers' Case

The Court of Appeal has called on the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) to clarify whether a recently enacted legislative amendment has any bearing on its standing in the ongoing tax dispute involving Sri Lankan cricketers.

Background to the Dispute

The case centres on a long-running tax controversy involving professional cricketers, who have contested assessments raised by the IRD over their income. The matter has been closely watched given its implications not only for the players involved but also for how tax law applies to professional sportspersons in Sri Lanka more broadly.

Court Seeks Clarification

During a recent hearing, the Court of Appeal directed the IRD to respond to a pointed question: does the newly passed amendment to the relevant tax legislation alter the department's legal position in this matter? The court's query signals that the bench is carefully examining whether the change in law could affect the outcome of the case or render any of the existing arguments moot.

The IRD has been given an opportunity to submit its response, after which proceedings are expected to continue based on the department's stance in light of the new legal framework.

Significance of the Amendment

Legal observers note that tax amendments can have significant retrospective or prospective consequences for pending litigation. If the new law materially changes the obligations or exemptions applicable to the cricketers' income, it could reshape the arguments on both sides of the dispute.

The case involves professional cricket players contesting IRD tax assessments.

A new legislative amendment has been passed that may affect the legal landscape of the dispute.

The Court of Appeal has asked the IRD to confirm whether its position has changed as a result.

The matter carries broader implications for the taxation of professional athletes in Sri Lanka.

What Comes Next

The case is expected to proceed once the IRD submits its clarification to the court. Legal analysts say the department's response will be critical in determining the direction of the proceedings, and potentially in setting a precedent for how similar disputes involving professional sportspersons are handled under Sri Lankan tax law in the future.

The court's directive underscores the importance of keeping judicial proceedings aligned with the most current legislative framework, particularly in cases where the law itself is in a state of evolution.

Further developments in the matter are anticipated in the coming weeks as the Court of Appeal awaits the IRD's formal response.